Local sales tax collections in New York state increased by 1.1% in May compared to the same month in 2022, according to an analysis from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, but area municipalities were among the majority of taxing bodies to see lower receipts.
“Modest growth in local sales tax collections could be challenging for local officials trying to maintain fiscal balance,” DiNapoli said. “Being prepared for a slowdown is especially important in this uncertain economy.”
Cattaraugus County sales tax receipts totaled $3.67 million in May, down 8.5% from the year before. To date, receipts totaled $20.04 million, down 2.5% from the first five months of 2022. The county’s fiscal year began Jan. 1.
The city of Olean saw receipts of $394,025, down 11% from May 2022. Receipts so far in 2023 are down 7.7% from the opening months of 2022, with $2.2 million received through May 31.
The city's fiscal year ended May 31. Sales tax receipts for the 2022-23 fiscal year were $5.12 million, down 8.55% from the 2021-22 fiscal year, which saw the highest receipts on record at $5.6 million. While receipts were lower than in the 2021-22 budget, they were in line with budget estimates. The 2022-23 city budget called for $5.1 million in tax receipts, with receipts over budget by $17,500, or about a third of a percentage point.
The 2023-24 budget, which began this month, calls for $5.7 million in sales tax receipts, an increase of $600,000 over the previous budget and roughly 29% of the general fund budget. The mayor's tentative budget called for a $900,000 increase over the 2022-23 budget, but the amount was amended to $600,000 following concerns from the Common Council the amount was not realistic.
The city of Salamanca’s sales tax receipts grew 1.4% from May 2022, with $70,538 reported. The city was the only taxing entity in Western New York to report an increase in May. To date, receipts total $357,705, down about 1% from January to May 2022.
The city’s fiscal year begins April 1. For the first two months of the fiscal year, receipts tally $137,966, down 5.78% from the opening of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Sales taxes on fuel drive most municipal sales tax collections, the Comptroller’s office reported, and no gas stations in Salamanca collect sales tax as they are located on the Seneca Nation of Indians Allegany Territory.
Allegany County sales tax receipts totaled $2.29 million in May, down 5% from the year before. To date, $11.8 million has been collected, down 0.9% from the opening of 2022. The county’s fiscal year began Jan. 1.
Statewide, 47 of 57 counties reported a year-over-year decline, culminating in a 1.8% decrease in receipts outside of New York City with $862 million collected. The five counties of New York City saw a 3.3% increase, taking in $744 million. Franklin County recorded the largest decline at 11.4%, while Rockland County experienced the strongest growth at 7.2%.
This is the third consecutive month in 2023 of less than 2% growth statewide, the Comptroller’s office reported. Overall, local collections totaled $1.71 billion in May, up $18.4 million compared to last year.
Monthly sales tax collections are from the cash distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities by the state Department of Taxation and Finance. The amounts are based on estimates of what each municipality is due. In the third month of each calendar year quarter distribution figures are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. The next quarterly numbers, for April to June, will be available in July.