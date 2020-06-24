LITTLE VALLEY — Unofficial results of early and in-person Cattaraugus County voting in the New York Democratic Primary showed a resounding 3-1 win for former Vice President Joe Biden over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Biden got 579 votes to 169 for Sanders in in-person voting. The next candidates were Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 39 votes; Pete Buttigieg, 36 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 30.
Other Democrats and their vote totals were: Andrew Yang, 24; Michael Bloomberg, 21; Deval Patrick, 16; Tulsi Gabbard, 14; Tom Steyer, 12 and Michael Bennett, 5.
Even though all of Biden’s rivals for the nomination had long since suspended their presidential campaigns and endorsed him, and the state Board of Elections canceled the Democratic primary, a state court overturned the decision.
There were more than twice as many absentee ballots issued as people who voted in person in Cattaraugus County. The Board of Elections issued 2,649 absentee ballots and will count those postmarked in time starting late next week.
The state directed counties to mail absentee voting applications to eligible voters due to coronavirus concerns.
All Primary Night totals are likely to change once the absentee ballots are counted.
For deadline purposes, Wednesday’s primary report was written with only 43 of the 55 election districts reporting. Complete local results follow:
In the City of Olean, Lawrence A. Bennion Jr. outpolled Mary K. Fay, 44-14, in in-person voting for Ward 1 alderman on the Republican line.
Absentee votes will determine the winner, who will face Democrat incumbent Linda Witte in November.
In the City of Salamanca, former mayor Ronald Ball outpolled David L. George-Shongo, 37-25.
Absentee votes will determine the winner of the Republican mayoral primary. The winner will face Democrat Sandra Magiera, the Ward 5 alderman, in November.
In the Republican primary for Ward 5 alderman, Kenneth Nary received 43 votes to 39 for Alderman Janet Koch. Absentee ballots will determine the winner.
There were primaries for town justice in Freedom and Little Valley, and for town councilman in Ashford. Absentees in each will determine the winner.
In Ashford, James Boberg got 85 votes and Charles Davis got 31 in a Republican primary.
In Freedom, Kara A. Brunner outpolled Jennifer Lynn Daugherty 19-10 in a Democratic primary for town justice for a four-year term.
Little Valley Republicans voted 26-20 at the polls for town justice candidate Vance E. Hess III over Christine M. Wrona for a one-year vacancy.
The remainder of the county’s primary voting was for Democratic county committeemen in three of the five wards in the City of Salamanca.
In Ward 1, the top four vote-getters are the winners of two-year terms:
Diane Talbot, 13.
Jeffery L. Sherwood, 5.
Kathleen M. Sarver, 7.
Robert J. Kennedy, 8.
Lane R. Hoag, 11.
Joel Talbot, 12.
John Hill, 4.
Kristopher Gimbrone, 8.
In Ward 4, the top three vote-getters will be elected to two-year-terms:
Paul L. Myers, 19.
Lance Hoag, 13.
Sandra L. Magiera, 26.
Patricia A. Scanlan, 11.
Ronald Wogick, 12.
Ann M. O’Brien, 16.
In Ward 5, the top three vote-getters will serve two-year terms on the county Democtratic Committee:
Kenneth D. Nary, 46.
Gerald R.Shinners II, 38.
Kevin Hill, 32.
Nell Fellows, 15.
Janet L. Koch, 30.
Julie L. Hamacher, 31.