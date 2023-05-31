BUFFALO — The claim of an improper sexual relationship against a priest who served parishes in Olean and Salamanca has been resolved, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Wednesday.
In a release from the Diocese, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has determined that an allegation that Rev. F. Patrick Melfi engaged in a sexual relationship with an adult female in 2007 has been substantiated.
As a result of an investigation, and upon the recommendation of the Independent Review Board, Fisher has also determined Melfi be returned to ministry.
Melfi, an Olean native, was most recently the temporary administrator of Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba and St. Patrick’s of Belfast and Fillmore.
The IRB’S recommendation to resolve the claim and return Melfi to ministry was based on the circumstances of the relationship, Melfi’s response to the investigation and “his faithful behavior since the relationship ended,” as a result of the investigation, according to the release.
Melfi formerly served as pastor and rector of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels as well as pastor of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Olean. He began that role in the spring of 2018.
Ordained in 2006, Melfi has as a parochial vicar at St. Christopher’s Parish in Tonawanda and as part of the formation team for seminarians at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora.
Melfi led the Our Lady of Peace parish in Salamanca from 2009 to 2015 and oversaw its merger of four churches — St. Patrick and Holy Cross, both of Salamanca, St. Patrick of Limestone and St. Peter in Carrollton.
If you, or someone you know, has any information specific to clerical sexual abuse that needs to be communicated, please contact Jackie Joy, our Victim Assistance Coordinator, who may be reached at 716 895-3010.