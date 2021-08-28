BELMONT — The exact death toll of COVID-19 in Allegany County is difficult to determine, with varying figures provided by county, state and federal authorities based on location of death as well as residency.
Allegany County officials reported Thursday they had been notified of a 59th death — a 73-year-old man — however, the number reported is about 30 below the state’s official number of 88.
Theresa Moore, head of public information for the county Department of Health, said the county relies on the state for the most up-to-date tallies due to the logistics of healthcare in the area.
“When someone dies their death certificate goes to the health department in the county/state they die in,” Moore said. “For example, an Allegany County resident dies in Olean General Hospital, their death certificate does to Catt(araugus County). For Allegany County, the state has the access to the most accurate COVID death data. We do not see the death certificates for our residents that die in other counties or states.”
Currently, the county reports two state numbers — the number of residents who have died, and the number of deaths within the county’s borders.
However, those figures have been called into question by an announcement Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who reported that the state’s count of COVID fatalities at around 43,000 was incomplete and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention count of over 55,000 should be used. The CDC, Hochul said, takes into account deaths at home or in other settings, while the state’s Health Electronic Response Data System only collects data from hospitals, nursing homes and other licensed adult care facilities.
However, the data currently reported by the county tallies up to the 43,458 figure of the state DOH’s Hospital Emergency Response Data System and does not include the data for at-home or other deaths.
State officials said they are eyeing the discrepancy, but did not give an indication on whether county-level data distributed daily in press releases or on the state’s COVID-19 website will be updated to include at-home and other deaths.
“Governor Hochul is deeply committed to transparency and restoring trust in government,” said Haley Viccaro, senior advisor for communications at the state Department of Health, in a statement to the Times Herald. “Upon advice from and consultation with the Department of Health, starting on day one of the Hochul Administration, we began including an additional data set from the CDC in the daily reports to be as open and transparent as possible. This data set, which is death certificate numbers that have been reported to and compiled by the CDC, was not included before in the State’s daily reports.
“We will always prioritize open communication with New Yorkers as we work together to battle the pandemic,” she said.
Officials noted the state has been submitting that information to the federal government since the beginning of the pandemic, but has not been providing it directly to the public.
While the federal government has been receiving the data on location of death, it is not publishing data based on residency.
The CDC reports that 69 of the 699 deaths reported in Allegany County between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sunday were connected to COVID-19, according to a dataset prepared Wednesday as a weekly update by the National Center for Health Statistics. The center reports deaths are tallied by location of death.
Looking at the same type of count kept by the state, the CDC reports 12 more deaths. A similar increase over the state’s tally by residence is possible — which could put the death toll among residents over 100 — but such a tally is not currently available to the public from the CDC.