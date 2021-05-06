OLEAN — A spring afternoon in Lincoln Park will be a welcome spot for friends and members of the community to gather for “A Day in the Park” May 14.
Sponsored by Compeer Cattaraugus and hosted by Directions in Independent Living, the free public event will take place 1-4 p.m. Sign-ups can be found on www.oleanilc.org.
Compeer is a non-profit, volunteer-based program that supports adults and children who have a mental health diagnosis and limited social support. The event will look at the role trauma plays in mental illness and include a presentation on yoga and meditation as many studies have shown a connection to healthy group activities and remediation. The day is intended to offer friends an opportunity to reconnect safely while observing all COVID-19 health safety protocols.
Anthony Turano, commissioner of Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, will present “A community approach to trauma and resilience.”
“This topic is dear to me,” Turano said, adding it will offer “a framework for understanding trauma, recovery, wellbeing and how the community can help.”
Following his presentation, Betsy Afton, of YogaBetsy, will discuss and invite those present to experience ways meditation and yoga support overall wellness.
Representatives of the Olean Area Charter for Compassion, Canticle Farms, NY Connects and Directions in Independent Living will also be on-site to offer information in ways their programs support Compeer friends.
Compeer International is the parent group of Compeer Cattaraugus which has a network of close to 60 friends. Compeer supports good mental health through meaningful friendships.
“We believe the healing power of just one caring friend is life changing for an individual striving
for mental wellness,” Deb Easley, Cattaraugus County Compeer Program Coordinator & HCBS Provider, said. “Our goals are to improve the quality of life and self-esteem of Compeer friends through social inclusion and enjoyable activities.”
For information about Compeer Cattaraugus, call (716) 790-9250 or email deasley@oleanilc.org.