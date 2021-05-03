OLEAN — Another sign of summer is upon us — the community-wide yard sale.
From 40-mile-long sales to neighborhoods, many groups plan to host their community-wide yard sales this spring and summer.
While officials hope to hold all events, due to changes in restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic it is possible they may be canceled. Participants in any yard sale activity are urged to follow social distancing and mask guidelines, as well as frequent hand washing.
Events planned for the season — kicking off this month — include:
- Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22
The deadline to enter your sale is May 19 at noon. Maps depicting the locations of the garages sales will be available on May 21 and also will be outside the GOACC office on the morning of the sales, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St.. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
Here some tips for a successful community-wide garage sale: Clean out what you don't need; sort and organize your items; get whatever supplies you might need; name your price; make prices visible; bundle items; safeguard your money and valuables, and don’t forget the change.
The event has no rain date. Households sales will go forward rain or shine. For more information, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.
OTHER COMMUNITY-WIDE SALE EVENTS
- Angelica Community Yard Sales, May 22. Hosted by the Angelica Boosters. For updates, check with the Boosters on Facebook or visit angelicaboosters.com.
- Andover, May 29
- Whitesville, June 12
- Route 16 Garage Sales and Barbecue, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19.
Looking for that special bargain? The Route 16 Garage Sale & BBQ Sampling will be held on Sept. 18 and 19 all along Route 16 in Cattaraugus County.
If you would like to join the Route 16 Corridor or help plan this event, call Chuck Struble at (716) 378-4697.
The participating communities are; Knapp Creek, Town of Olean, City of Olean, Hinsdale, Maplehurst, Ischua, Franklinville, Machias, Delevan, and Yorkshire, stretching for 43 miles, organizers said.
Garages sales will occur at private residences and at designated community selling points, including Trappers Chicken BBQ, Swimwear to Go, Hinsdale American Legion (sponsored by the Legion Riders Group), Main Street Park in Hinsdale, across from the Twin Lakes Sales offices in Yorkshire (adjacent to SASA) and also across from the Franklinville Fire Department.