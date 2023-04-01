BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford dedicated its new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies building on Friday, offering incoming students the opportunity to seek four-year engineering degrees.
Pitt-Bradford hosted the dedication ceremony to honor all of the individuals who helped from the concept to the financing to the building of their new engineering facility on campus. Craig Hartburg, a member of the Pitt-Bradford Advisory Board, provided remarks and introductions during the ceremony Friday. He introduced Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Dr. Ann Cudd; then Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville; state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint; Pitt-Bradford President Richard Esch; chairman and owner of Zippo Manufacturing Company George B. Duke; president and chief engineer for Napoleon Engineering Services, Christopher Napoleon; director of the Engineering Technology Programs, Dr. Matt Kropf; and current engineering student Mychal Berlinski.
“This is a second-to-none facility," Duke said. "There will be people banging the doors to get in this place and what it does is help to round out what this university offers and it becomes a destination, a true destination for people from all over."
Duke called it "a win to have this incredible engineering school here, and this university just took about ten steps forward into having a very, very well rounded campus.”
Duke cut a bright blue ribbon with large scissors to officially signify the opening of the new learning space. After the ribbon was cut, those in attendance were invited to mingle while exploring self-guided tours. The tours allowed visitors to experience the unique laboratories and spaces of the new facility.
Within the space, visitors may have noticed a new panther statue. Ridgway chainsaw artist Joe Dussia carved the panther for the campus from a tree which was felled on campus. The carving, which was the idea of alumnus Ron Orris, was sponsored by the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation.