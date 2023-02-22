Community-Wide Garage Sale

Bargain hunters shop during a previous year's Community-Wide Garage Sale, sponsored by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.

 File

OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce encourages local residents to begin sorting and cleaning through their attics, basements and garages.

Back again this spring, officials at the chamber have scheduled two dates for its annual Community-Wide Garage Sale. After previously being held one day only, this year’s sale will take place on two Saturdays, May 6 and 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

