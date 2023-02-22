OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce encourages local residents to begin sorting and cleaning through their attics, basements and garages.
Back again this spring, officials at the chamber have scheduled two dates for its annual Community-Wide Garage Sale. After previously being held one day only, this year’s sale will take place on two Saturdays, May 6 and 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“Garage sales are very well-attended events. More than 116 houses participated last year and more than 273 maps were handed out,” said Erica Dreher, Member Outreach Coordinator at the chamber. “We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”
Anyone interested in holding a garage sale at their home needs to register their address with the chamber. Participants will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee for each day participating. The chamber will need the address and a short list of items that the home would be selling. The week of the garage sale days, stop into the chamber office and pick up your free garage sale sign that has space to list your address.
So why two dates?
“Joyce Louser, our former Chamber Member Director is an avid garage sale buyer and she wanted us to do each Saturday in May for the longest time, so we compromised and did two Saturdays,” explained Meme K. Yanetsko, chamber Chief Operating Officer.
Additionally, the chamber has moved the sales to the first two Saturdays in May since they are once again hosting the May Mayhem on the 20th.
“We heard that many people wanted to kayak and do the garage sales, but couldn’t do both,” Yanetsko added.
The deadline to enter for the first sale day is Tuesday, May 2 at noon. May 9 is the deadline for the May 13 event.
Maps depicting the locations of the garage sales will be available the Fridays immediately before, May 5 and May 12 for the respective sales, and also outside the chamber office on the morning of the sales from 7-9 a.m.
Mail or drop off garage sale information to the chamber office, 301 N. Union St. Participants may also fax information to (716) 372-7912 or email to info@oleanny.com.
Chamber officials shared the following tips for a successful community-wide garage sale:
- Clean out what you don’t need.
- Sort and organize your items.
- Get whatever supplies you might need.
- Name your price.
- Make prices visible.
- Bundle items.
- Safeguard your money and valuables.
- Don’t forget the change.
The event has no rain date, so sales will go forward rain or shine. For more information, call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or visit oleanny.com.