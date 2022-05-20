OLEAN — A total of 116 households have signed up for the 20th annual Community-Wide Garage Sale, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Maps and a complete listing of locations and items of the garages sales are available free at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St., starting on Thursday, May 19.
The event has no rain date. Households sales will go forward rain or shine.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said, “The number is about the same as last year. Of course, people waited until the weather forecast came out for this weekend. We had about 30 sign up before the deadline.”
The listings will also be available today at the M3: Street Dance and Saturday at M3 at War Veterans Park. They will not be left outside the Chamber office over the weekend.
A listing of all the participating garage sales appears in Friday’s Times Herald and online at www.oleanny.com.
For more information on the garage sale, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.