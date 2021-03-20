ANGELICA — Some say it takes a village. In the case of Angelica, it takes a community of angels.
It was this time last year when two people realized that there were some in their community in need of food and fellowship. Leslie Haggstrom and Chet Gosper realized that, due to the coronavirus epidemic and the statewide shutdown, some in Angelica were in need — in need of food, masks, information and simple human contact.
“Some people were afraid to leave their houses to get groceries or they were just isolated with no one able to visit them due to the pandemic,” Haggstrom said.
That’s when Gosper and Haggstrom organized Angelica Community Angels, a group of volunteers who help, provide and deliver meals to those in need.
They asked for and got volunteers to prepare meals, including a main course and a dessert, and volunteers to deliver them. They started out delivering to 14 people, but through word of mouth the number grew to between 26 and 30.
From March 22 to June 27, 2020, they delivered meals on 26 separate dates to those who needed them. Thirty meals were delivered on each date for a total of 780 meals.
On three occasions, meals were purchased by the ACA to deliver. The Angelica Hotel supplied an Easter dinner and another dinner while others were purchased from local American Legion chicken barbecue.
Donations of both food and money and time came into the ACA and some recipients gladly paid for their meals or gave monetary donations. The meals were offered free to the recipients.
“The Angelica community and friends have been incredibly generous with their time and money,” Haggstrom said.
But it wasn’t just a matter of feeding people who couldn’t get out or who were isolated due to COVID restrictions. The most important part of the project was that the community came together, to supply and prepare meals and to help one another.
“It’s been a blessing,” said Haggstrom. “As Christians we’re required to help others.”
She went on to say, “The best part of the project has been knocking on doors and finding someone who is happy to see us. We get to talk about what is happening in the community and help them navigate this new world in which we live, provide information as to where they can get help for certain needs. It lets them know the community hasn’t forgotten them.”
After the ACA discontinued delivering meals in June, organizers continued to deliver produce boxes made available through the Genesee Valley Central School Farm to Food program. Once or twice the boxes were enhanced with local dairy products.
Over the summer, ACA’s original list grew to 32 families to whom they delivered produce boxes. Some took full produce boxes while some of the recipients shopped from a box. By the time the program ran out in September, 33 boxes had been delivered.
The group took a hiatus over the holidays.
In January of this year ACA came up with a different model for delivering food to people. They started delivering frozen casseroles, plus cookies and other items that were donated such as fruit, Jell-O, bread pudding and other items. All the frozen casseroles — lasagna, beef pot pie, mac and cheese have been made and frozen by Lucia Beer.
“Most get weekly meals delivered but we also help people who have been recently hospitalized or quarantined or who have no ability to get out. We continue to add to our numbers,” Haggstrom said.
There is no end date for the program, Haggstrom said, “It depends on how long the coronavirus lasts and restrictions are in place and there is a need.”
The ACA has received many donations from recipients, local individuals, and community groups. It has also received funding from the Allegany County Area Foundation. In addition, they have received help from The American Hotel, the Angelica Sweet Shop, the Angelica Bakery, Saputo, Nora Sethaporn and the American Legion.