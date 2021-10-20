Community members address Olean school board during heated meeting

OLEAN — Tensions were often high again at the Olean Board of Education meeting Tuesday when community members addressed matters ranging from the recent actions of a principal to diversity and inclusion in the district to the long-awaited approval for a new contract for the teachers’ union.
Rachael Schreiber and Angie Marconi, president and vice president of the Olean Teacher’s Association, respectively, made remarks defending the district’s teachers and what they’ve had to go through over the past 19 months amid the coronavirus pandemic, much of that time without a new contract.
“I stand here tonight representing over 200-plus teachers and staff who have been working without a contract for 400 days,” said Schreiber, a second-grade teacher at East View Elementary. “As educators, we have never seen a landscape such as this.”
Schreiber said the teachers have been supporting the students through changing teaching environments while keeping their welfare, education and safety a top priority. She said she has hundreds of signatures from teachers asking the district to respect and value them by negotiating a contract that is deserving of the valuable work they do.
“We want a collaborative relationship with the district and its representatives that will help us reach our goal of having a fair contract as soon as possible,” she said. “We are proud of the work that we do every day. We are proud to serve the students of Olean.”
Marconi, a seventh-grade math teacher, said she would not change a single thing she does to go above and beyond to do what is best for the students. She said it’s disappointing that this is the second school year without a new contract for the teachers considering the time outside of contractual hours most of them give for the students.
“We ask that the board value our hard work and dedication by making us a priority. It is imperative the board focuses on reaching a fair agreement with us,” she said. “We look forward to continuing this process and coming to a speedy resolution.”
Tuesday was also the third straight meeting where several community members spoke to the board about a resolution to the incident regarding Joel Whitcher, a middle school principal, and comments he made as pastor of the Fresh Fire Worship Center that many say are racist, homophobic and inappropriate for a public school administrator.
Speakers Daniel Gayton, Gary Harvey, Jessica Malone, Ty Malone, Timothy Sherlock and Leo Wolters-Tejera called for action from the school board to do better in regard to diversity, inclusion and equality in the district as well as taking responsibility. Some of them also spoke on the lack of a new contract for the teacher’s association and the concerns over how the public comment periods are held, saying the district is not listening to its employees and residents.
Additionally, Wendy Filbert addressed the board on the matter of a number of books in the school’s libraries she said contained inappropriate sexual content, questioning the culture the district has created by allowing those books but placing Whitcher on administrative leave for the comments he made in his church.
Prior to the public comment section, board president Andrew Caya read a statement from the district, prepared with the district’s attorney.
“We have heard from the community members at our past two board meetings regarding a particular tenured employee,” the statement read. “Please be assured that we hear you, and we take your concerns seriously. The district is following all appropriate processes and procedures to address this matter consistent with applicable laws, our policies, mission, vision and guiding principles. As this is a personnel matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community while we address this matter.”
Later during his report, Superintendent Rick Moore said the school board has “worked very, very hard” at a number of things including diversifying the board, but the board members have knowledge and information on the matter spoken about that they legally cannot share with the public.
“It would be very easy for them to answer back to a lot of the statements, but they’re not allowed to do that,” he said.
Moore also said negotiations have been successful in the past with the administrators and support staff and the board will continue to “work very, very hard with the OTA.”
Moore’s comments regarding the school board and the OTA negotiations received an audible negative response from many teachers and community members in attendance.
Near the end of the meeting, the board held its first reading for a policy change to public expression. Board members discussed the proposed changes meant to clear up any confusion as well as made additional suggestions regarding allowing more time for public comment and making it easier for the public to sign up to speak at meetings.