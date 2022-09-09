OLEAN — Organizers of the annual Gift Tree program are reminding the community that the time is nearly here to submit applications for families and individuals in need to be helped this holiday season.
Julie Hall, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, which co-sponsors the annual program with the Olean Times Herald, is again gearing up to accept applications and determine how many families will receive Christmas presents this holiday season.
New this year, The Salvation Army of Olean is also partnering with Interfaith Caregivers to help deliver the program.
Another new change to the program is that each applicant will schedule an appointment to meet with staff from one of the two agencies to complete the application, Hall explained.
“Based on feedback from the community, family members’ wants and wishes will be much more specific this year,” she said.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling Interfaith Caregivers at (716) 372-6283 or The Salvation Army at (716) 372-6740.
Applications will be received from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Acceptance letters will be mailed to all applicants on or around Nov. 1.
The first listing of adoptable families will appear in the Olean Times Herald on or around Monday, Nov. 7 with updated lists appearing each Monday until all families are adopted.
Program headquarters will once again be at the Creekside Chapel, located at 2523 Five Mile Road in Allegany. Gift drop-off will be held Dec. 6 and 7 from 2-8 p.m., and gift pick-up will be Dec. 8 from 2-8 p.m.
Donations can be made to Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760. Anyone interested in volunteering for the event, please call either Interfaith or Salvation Army offices.
Qualified applicants for participation in the program include residents of Cattaraugus County who are eligible for HEAP. Applications from adult-only households will not be accepted.
