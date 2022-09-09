OLEAN — Organizers of the annual Gift Tree program are reminding the community that the time is nearly here to submit applications for families and individuals in need to be helped this holiday season.

Julie Hall, executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, which co-sponsors the annual program with the Olean Times Herald, is again gearing up to accept applications and determine how many families will receive Christmas presents this holiday season.

