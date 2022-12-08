Community Choir to present Christmas Cantata Sunday

The “Behold the Star” Christmas Cantata will be presented Sunday by the Community Choir in Salamanca and Ellicottville. Shown is the choir during a past rehearsal.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — The Community Choir will present their annual Christmas Cantata, “Behold the Star,” on Sunday at two different times and locations.

The cantata will be presented at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St. in Salamanca at 3 p.m. followed by an encore at the Holy Name of Mary, 20 Jefferson St. in Ellicottville at 7 p.m.

 

