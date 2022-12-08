Community Choir to present Christmas Cantata Sunday

SALAMANCA — The Community Choir will present their annual Christmas Cantata, “Behold the Star,” on Sunday at two different times and locations.
The cantata will be presented at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St. in Salamanca at 3 p.m. followed by an encore at the Holy Name of Mary, 20 Jefferson St. in Ellicottville at 7 p.m.
Directed by Annette Ieda, about three dozen choir members from across the region will sing in both productions.
Choir member Dawn Westfall said this is the group’s first cantata since the COVID pandemic, and they have practiced long and hard to bring their best to the community.
This year’s performances are being dedicated to the late John Thomas, a longtime member, and the late Marcia Barto, a longtime director for the Ellicottville group.
Westfall said Barto was the choir director for the United Methodist Church of Ellicottville before they merged with the United Presbyterian Church to form the United Church of Ellicottville in the 1970s, from almost the beginning.
Additional members are always welcome to join the choir regardless if they are a member of either church. Contact Wendy O’Neil at (716) 397-9454 for more information.