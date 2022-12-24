Community Bank’s Jammies for Grammies

Community Bank’s Franklinville branch collected pajamas for the Machias Pines Nursing Home’s Jammies for Grammies drive. From left are Community Bank Teller Ruth Swanick, Retail Sales Officer Carissa Vincent, Customer Service Representative Cassandra Hatch, Teller Katy Stafford, Head Teller Erica Brechbuehl and Branch Manager Barbara Montante.

