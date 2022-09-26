Community Bank pledges $30,000 to YMCA campaign

OLEAN — Community Bank recently pledged $30,000 to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ capital campaign to support the development of the Erick Laine Outdoor Center and the YMCA annual campaign.
The YMCA’s mission is to support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility within the community, and the establishment of the Erick Laine Outdoor Center will align with that mission by providing activities for all ages during all seasons.
“We’re proud to contribute to the YMCA Capital Campaign to support the organization and the Erick Laine Outdoor Center,” said Lisa Allenson, Community Bank regional manager. “The YMCA of the Twin Tiers does so much good in this community already, and we’re excited to see how the Erick Laine Outdoor Center will further enhance the lives of our fellow community members.”
The center will be located behind the existing Olean YMCA facility and will include a splash park, winter play park, airnasium, welcome center, bathhouse, fire pit and a modern playground.
“We are very excited about the development of an outdoor center that will offer a multitude of activities and social opportunities throughout the four ever-changing seasons we enjoy in Western New York,” said Barb Sweitzer, the Y Director of Strategic Initiatives. “The possibilities for the new center are endless, from youth and adult programs to community, business or even private family events. We are certain it will enrich the lives of many.”
Funds allocated for the YMCA annual campaign will help provide lifelong experiences for children, adults and families through Y camping, aquatics, sports, wellness and many other vital programs and services.
The campaign can also develop and enhance teen programs throughout the community and support the Y’s financial assistance program, assuring that no one is turned away from Y programs and services due only to the inability to pay.
