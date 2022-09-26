Community Bank pledges $30,000 to YMCA campaign

Community Bank presents a ceremonial check to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers officials pledged to the capital campaign to support the development of the Erick Laine Outdoor Center and the YMCA annual campaign.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Community Bank recently pledged $30,000 to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ capital campaign to support the development of the Erick Laine Outdoor Center and the YMCA annual campaign.

The YMCA’s mission is to support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility within the community, and the establishment of the Erick Laine Outdoor Center will align with that mission by providing activities for all ages during all seasons.

