DEWITT — Community Bank announced that Monticia Prather has been promoted to the new corporate-wide role of culture and diversity officer.
Prather will lead and oversee the progress of Community Bank's Culture & Diversity Council, established in 2020.
“I’m honored to take on this new and important role because I truly believe in Community Bank and the culture we strive to exhibit,” Prather said. “Without our employees, we wouldn’t have a culture that is enriched in our commitment to create long-lasting relationships and respects the unique characteristics of individuals we work with.”
Prather joined Community Bank in March 2017 as a part-time teller and soon moved into a full-time position. In 2018, she was accepted into the Manager-In-Training program. Over the next two years, she filled many roles while working closely with people at all levels in the organization. In June 2020, she was appointed branch manager of the Plattsburgh office.
“Monticia’s strong leadership attributes, work ethic, institutional knowledge, community engagement and desire to make a difference are just a few of the many reasons she’s so deserving of this new role,” said Maureen Gillan-Myer, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Our companywide culture, our values and our respect for individual difference are the source of our strength, our sustainability and our strong capacity to support our employees, customers and the communities we serve.
Prather was also recently appointed to the board of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, which oversees the Plattsburgh affiliate of the UVM Health Network, where she’ll help continue the evaluation of the services operated or delivered by the hospital and work to identify, assess and resolve problems that may develop in the conduct of the hospital. Prather is also a board member of United Way of the Adirondack Region.