Community Bank N.A. branches are getting into a festive spirit by giving back to the communities they serve by helping families have a happy holiday season.
From food drives to toy collection and distribution, branches in southwestern New York chose activities based on needs of their communities.
Salamanca is supported the Pay it Forward program and provided clothing, food and toys for a local child this holiday season. The branch also supported an entire family through Cattaraugus County Community Actions and donated to Toys for Tots.
Gowanda is supporting the Holiday Toy Drive sponsored by the Gowanda Lions Club and Gowanda Police Department.
The bank's southwestern district also donated $1,000 to Conduit Ministries, which provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
“Giving back to our communities is our favorite tradition,” Community Bank regional manager Lisa Allenson said. “Our branches want to make the world a brighter place this holiday season, and we encourage everyone to get involved by supporting those who need it most.”