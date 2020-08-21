OLEAN — Community Bank N.A. has donated food, cleaning supplies, blankets and monetary assistance to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
“Helping our friends and neighbors has been at the heart of Community Bank since its inception, and our Olean employees always step up to the plate when it comes to supporting local nonprofits — the SPCA was no exception,” said Melissa Weart, loan operations retail unit supervisor, after the donation from the Community Bank Loan Operations building and the Union Street branch in Olean.
“We are proud of our team for collecting donations for an organization that ensures animals in our region are taken care of,” she added.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is a private, nonprofit, no-kill shelter providing adoption services for homeless and neglected pets.
For more information about the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, visit spcacattco.org. For more information about Community Bank, visit cbnanews.com.