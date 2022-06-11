Community Bank will support local food pantries and food banks in honor of National Hunger Awareness month by collecting non-perishable food items and donations.
Community Bank holds food donations annually to support local food banks and food pantries in its four-state footprint of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Locally, South West New York region branches will be donating and contributing to local food pantries, food banks and food shelves of their choice, including:
• PAC Satellite Pantry, Arcade
• Alfred Area Food Pantry
• Gowanda Area Food Pantry/LOVE Inc. of the Greater Gowanda Area
• Springville Concord Community Food Pantry
• Randolph Community Cupboard
• Accord Food Pantry, Belmont
“We’re proud to help support the local food pantries and food banks that touch the communities we serve,” Regional Manager Lisa Allenson said. “It’s an opportunity for our employee family to give back, be an active volunteer in our community, and help bring awareness to the important hunger issues that tens of millions of people in our country are faced with.”
Community Bank encourages members of the South West New York region community to support their branch’s local drive now through June 30 by bringing in food items or monetary donations.
For more information on the bank, visit cbna.com.