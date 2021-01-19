WELLSVILLE — Community Bank is closing four branch locations in April, including a Wellsville branch at 4196 Bolivar Road.
A second branch location in Wellsville, at 113 N. Main St., will remain open, the bank stated.
Other branches to close on April 9 will be in Hornell, Bath and Canaseraga.
"It is not a choice that we made lightly; however, we see this change as the best way to efficiently provide services to our customers," said Hal Wentworth, senior vice president of retail banking. "We are in the process of weighing various options for the future of the buildings, however at this time there are no specific plans."
Community Bank completed a $98.3 million merger with the Steuben Trust Corp. of Hornell in June and several other branch duplications were consolidated with the merger in 2020.
As announced last week, Community Bank began operating the Andover and Canisteo branches on alternating days in what officials called a temporary move.
"Customers will continue to receive the same knowledgeable and friendly service they are accustomed to as all impacted employees will transfer to nearby branches," Wentworth said. "We're extremely grateful for the ability to serve the community and look forward to continuing to assist our customers with their banking needs through our digital platforms and from nearby branch locations."