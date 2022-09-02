SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District welcomes Kimberly Oakes as the new principal at Prospect Elementary School.
Oakes, who served as assistant principal at Prospect until her new role began July 1, said she is thrilled to continue working with the students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, staff members and families in her new role.
“It was nice to work at the school as assistant principal for a year and to continue that work in a different capacity this year,” she said. “That’s been helpful, as opposed to having to start all over in a brand new district.”
Oakes said she looks forward to strengthening a strong partnership with families. She thinks communication is the key all the way around — not just with families, but also with staff and students. Supporting the teachers and ensuring they have the tools, knowledge and resources to do the best job is important to her.
“We’re trying to start the year out with a lot of communication, especially with the Pre-K families, because it’s a big change for them,” she said. “We want to be sure those families feel comfortable and confident sending their kids to us and that they have all the information they need.”
Oakes is also hoping to bring back family engagement nights to continue communicating with families regularly by inviting parents into the school and into their child’s education. The annual family picnic, held Tuesday, was another way staff members could connect with the parents.
“We had some school tours this year during the picnic. Staff members wore color-coordinated T-shirts so families could better identify them,” she said. “We’re always switching and changing things from year to year to better support families and kids.”
To make the students’ return to school easier, Oakes said they receive a Welcome Back Packet with the information they need to start the school year. She said the packet identifies their classroom teacher this year and any significant changes for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’ve worked in a lot of different schools and when you find a school you share a similar passion and vision with, it’s hard not to want to be a part of that,” she said. “Prospect has been a great fit and I couldn’t be happier.”
Before joining the Salamanca school district, Oakes was a data specialist for Erie 2 BOCES, supporting central offices and working in various districts.
Oakes received her bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in Buffalo, her master’s in curriculum, instruction and assessment at Gannon University in Erie, Pa., and a building administrative certificate. She has her building-level administrative degree and is currently finalizing her district-level certification at St. Bonaventure University.