SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District welcomes Kimberly Oakes as the new principal at Prospect Elementary School.

Oakes, who served as assistant principal at Prospect until her new role began July 1, said she is thrilled to continue working with the students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, staff members and families in her new role.

