OLEAN — After years of false starts, city officials have approved a new noise ordinance.
On Tuesday, the Olean Common Council approved a revision to Chapter 15 of city code to limit “unnecessary, unreasonable, and unusual noises that disturb the peace or quiet” in the city in the evening and early morning hours. The vote was 5-2, with council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, and Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, voting against.
Under the revision, excessive noise would be banned between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily. The chapter includes definitions of those noises for motor vehicles, power equipment, animals and other sources. The chapter also identifies the offending noises as “plainly audible off the premises from which the sound originates and from a distance of at least 50 feet from the source.”
A first offense would be punishable by a verbal warning from city police, with subsequent offenses seeing $100 fines.
Exemptions are carved out for first responders, code enforcement, the health department, garbage pickup, business deliveries and operations, municipality-sponsored concerts and permitted events, noise from stadiums, parks or sporting events, parades, funeral or religious ceremonies, and noncommercial events conducted by the government. Fireworks and “the right to assemble” are also included. Construction and demolition within the quiet hours is allowed for emergency work only. Local bars, taverns, pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces would be allowed to operate until as late as 2 a.m., coinciding with the county’s closing time for selling alcohol.
Outside of those exemptions, anyone seeking to make noise in violation may apply for a permit from the Department of Public Works valid for up to three days.
A full text of the resolution is available at www.cityofolean.org/council on the Nov. 10 meeting agenda.
The ordinance is effective immediately.
Despite unanimous approval of the revision by the council’s public safety committee in October, Dougherty and Gonzalez noted opposition to the ordinance change.
“It’s going to cause more problems that it will solve,” Gonzalez said, adding that he feels it may be used by neighbors in unrelated disputes as a weapon, while also noting that he thinks that police involvement could escalate situations. He also noted there was nothing in the law aiming to stop such feudes, and it may be “making it easier to be a bad neighbor than a good neighbor.”
“I think it’s going to turn a lot of neighbors against each other,” Dougherty said, adding that “nobody has the right to be loud, but nobody has the right to enjoy silence.”
Mayor Bill Aiello also noted he had received some negative feedback.
“There is some concern,” he said, adding “I think it needs some more thought.”
Gonzales also said that there are concerns that the code could also be used against a “certain social group,” and encouraged the council to get input from the city’s recently-formed Equality and Inclusion Committee or Police Oversight Committee.
Other aldermen disagreed with the assessments.
The ordinance’s author, Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, who is Black, said he is well aware of concerns over laws being used against minorities.
“I’m not going to bring forward anything to hurt my social group more than anyone else — to hurt anyone at all,” he said, adding his intention is to help “people struggling with their unruly neighbors.”
“I think it gets to a point where we have to stand up for our constituents,” he said.
“I think you’re always going to have people look at the worst side of it, and there’s always ‘What ifs?’” said Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1. “If we need to tweak it down the road, Chief (Jeff) Rowley will let us know.”
Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted the legislation only affects noises late in the evening and in the early morning, limiting the use of the law as a weapon.
“I’m OK if my neighbor doesn’t run his power washer at midnight,” Crawford said.
