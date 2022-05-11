OLEAN — Over $200,000 has been set aside to replace the pumps that keep the Buffalo Street underpass passable.
The Common Council on Tuesday approved $210,000 in fund transfers to cover the cost of replacing the sewer system pump house near the underpass beneath the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad, responsible for removing storm water that would otherwise cut off one of the major entry corridors into the city.
Currently, the approximately 70-year-old structure houses two pumps about 20 feet under ground level. Officials noted the ladders leading to the pumps, as well as the structure underground, have decayed over the decades and are in need of replacement.
The pump house has two jobs, including rerouting storm water off West Fall Road and pulling stormwater from the underpass. The water is then pumped to the storm sewer, which flows into Two Mile Creek. The system does not handle wastewater from homes or businesses.
A two-phase project is being planned — the first focusing on the structure, the second on replacing the electrical and mechanical systems. In addition, a hazard mitigation grant is being sought to purchase a generator for the site, allowing for the pumps to run during power outages and allowing traffic to have Interstate 86 access to the western half of the city.
The resolution calls for using $90,000 from the sewer fund balance; while two allocations — $50,000 from the sewer fund capital outlay fund; and $69,000 from sewer treatment and disposal capital outlay account — are from the outgoing 2021-22 city budget.
The decision was to just use ... a very secure fund balance in the sewer fund, and it's sewer-related, so we're going to pay for it out of that,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
Under the 2021-22 city budget, the sewer system has a budget of $4.2 million. Meanwhile, the sewer fund has half as much again — around $2.1 million — for later use.
Crawford told the Times Herald that he was unsure if the project could be used to satisfy a consent order with the Department of Environmental Conservation, which requires the city to spend at least $250,000 a year on sewer infrastructure upgrades.
The city overhauled the pavement underneath the overpass in 2013, however water has caused significant damage to the new pavement. Pavement work on the road — which bears cautionary signs indicating a rough road — is not included in the allocation resolution. City officials may be eying resurfacing for the underpass, but no announcements have been made. During a meeting in April, Alderman David Anastasia compared the condition of the underpass to roads in war-torn Ukraine.