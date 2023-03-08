OLEAN — One of the proposed new city positions in the budget could potentially save millions of dollars down the line, city officials reported.
The Common Council began its review of the mayor’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year on Tuesday, questioning the heads of public works, assessment, and the city clerk’s offices
DPW Director Robert Thompson recommended two new full-time employees — a civil engineer and a senior airport maintainer. While the total cost to the general fund for the two positions is expected to add about $35,000 to the city’s salaries plus benefits, both come with advantages moving forward, he added.
The civil engineer post would bring the city’s engineering staff to three, he said, and would allow for inspection of capital projects. As such, the cost for the position would be split between the general fund, as well as the separate water and sewer funds that derive their revenue from water bills.
The alternative, he added, is to continue contracting out the work to for-profit companies at high cost. Thompson noted a recent estimate put the cost to inspect the planned South Union Street project at over $400,000.
“With three people, we can manage that workload without incurring those (inspection) costs,” Thompson said, with costs expected to be high for other upcoming projects. “We have 16 active projects going on or about to go on.”
Having an engineer in the city who can go check on projects daily, Thompson said that the worker would help with “reducing change orders, we’re reducing cost overruns.”
Such a staffer could have helped on previous projects, including a high-profile overrun that cost the city over $1 million.
“A lot of the issues that happened on North Union Street … it’s because we didn’t have a presence on the ground,” Thompson said, referring to the 2015-16 Walkable Olean Phase 1 project that saw cost overruns and lawsuits over unpaid bills leading to over $1.25 million in additional costs for the city.
Trending Food Videos
AT THE CITY airport, Thompson recommended replacing four of the six current part time employees with one full-time senior airport maintainer.
The new full-time staffer would provide additional oversight at the facility, as well as working on marketing and outreach options to improve business.
Thompson said the airport currently sees about 500 inbound flights a year, and with hangar rentals and fuel sales saw around $180,000 in revenue for 2021-22 — roughly breaking even for the first time in memory.
“We’ve got a significant revenue stream up there,” he said, adding that a full-time worker will allow for additional oversight of the physical plant and budget lines. “The accountability up there is the biggest one. Keeping us in line, keeping us on budget.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noted that the airport previously operated at a deficit of over $100,000 a year as recently as 2017, but cuts in spending and increased revenues have narrowed that gap.
While the personnel costs are expected to be about $10,000 a year plus benefits more than the current budget, Thompson said the budget is only expected to be around $1,000 higher due to maintenance that worker will be able to perform.
Built in 1959 in a cooperative venture with Cattaraugus County, the airport once hosted Mohawk Airlines and Allegheny Airlines commercial services, which ended 50 years ago this spring. The facility, built on top of a hill in the town of Ischua, was aimed to replace the River Road airport constructed in the 1930s without falling victim to frequent flooding that plagued the lowland airstrip.
The 2023-24 city budget proposal prepared by Mayor Bill Aiello calls for $20.03 million in general fund expenditures, a 9.34% increase over the current budget. To cover rising costs, property taxes are expected to increase by 6% — and would require the Common Council to override the state-mandated property tax cap — and water and sewer rates are also set to rise 2%. The budget must be approved by April 15 for a June 1 start.
The council will meet again in its finance committee tonight to discuss more of the budget with department heads.