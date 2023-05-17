LITTLE VALLEY — Members of two Cattaraugus County Legislature committees voted Wednesday to give the village of Gowanda $800,000 for Thatcher Brook flood control measures.
The county will pay part of the village’s $1.8 million share of a $10.7 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to divert potential floodwaters from Thatcher Brook to a diversion channel and on to Cattaraugus Creek.
The full county legislature will take up the resolution at its regular meeting next Wednesday.
Last year, county lawmakers gave the village $75,000 for assistance with the Thatcher Brook Flood Mitigation Project.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also paying $1.8 million toward the Corps of Engineers project, which is funding 65% of the project’s cost.
Once Gowanda spends $872,500 on the project, it triggers a $1 million grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, according to sponsors Andrew Burr and Richard Klancer, both Gowanda Republicans.
The county’s share will come from casino funds.
The most recent flooding in 2009, left a foot or more of mud across a wide area of the village on the Cattaraugus County side of the creek as the floodwaters receded.
The county’s assistance will go toward land acquisition, easements, rights-of-way, relocation and disposal areas of all 28 impacted properties.
The resolution was unanimously approved by members of the Development and Agriculture and Finance committees. It goes to the full legislature next week where it is expected to be approved.
OTHER RESOLUTIONS also approved Wednesday include:
- Comments from the county Public Works Department on the state’s Solid Waste Management Plan calling the plan’s goals “unattainable” that will drive up local disposal costs and incentivize illegal dumping. The resolution criticizes the state for not addressing waste from green energy sources like wind turbines, solar panels and electric battery vehicles.
- A lease agreement with the City of Olean for the Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program at the John J. Ash Community Center. The county will pay the city $1,406.91 per quarter.