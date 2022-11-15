Cattaraugus County
Olean Times Herald file

LITTLE VALLEY — Two Cattaraugus County Legislature committees completed their review of budgets Monday of departments they oversee on the first day of review of the tentative $272.4 million budget for 2023.

The Labor Relations and Human Services committees heard from department heads as County Administrator Jack Searles reviewed their budgets.

