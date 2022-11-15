LITTLE VALLEY — Two Cattaraugus County Legislature committees completed their review of budgets Monday of departments they oversee on the first day of review of the tentative $272.4 million budget for 2023.
The Labor Relations and Human Services committees heard from department heads as County Administrator Jack Searles reviewed their budgets.
Today, the Development and Agriculture, County Operations/Public Safety and Public Works committees will conduct their review and the Finance Committee meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. to finalize the tentative budget.
A public hearing will be conducted on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., followed by adoption of the budget.
The tentative budget carries a real property tax levy of nearly $55.25 million identical to the current levy. The full value tax rate drops from $11.10 per $1,000 to $10.05, a $1.05 drop, or 9.5% less than the 2022 rate. It is the lowest full-value tax rate since 1988.
The county’s assessed value increased $262.1 million to more than $4.28 billion, an increase of 6.5%.
Sales tax projections are up in the tentative budget. Searles projects regular sales tax receipts of $20.7 million in 2023, up from $19.7 million in 2022. In addition, the extra 1% sales tax tax helps fuel road and bridge construction and maintenance is projected to bring in $13.1 million next year, up from $12.5 million in 2022.
The Olean Municipal Airport will receive $95,000 next year, up $10,000 from 2022. The funding went toward runway engineering costs.
Today, the Public Works Committee will also review $4 million in extra capital funding for 13 paving projects to be done by private companies next year. The projects are a mix of surface treatment and Nova-chip asphalt paving.
The projects include:
• Forty Road, Otto, 1 mile, $22,0000.
• Maples Road, Mansfield, 2.7 miles, $670,000.
• East Otto-Springville Road, East Otto, 3 miles, $370,000.
• California Hill Road, Yorkshire, 2 miles, $230,000.
• Hatchery Road, Randolph, 1.2 miles, $160,000.
• West Valley Road, Ashford, 4.4 miles, $290,000.
• Lebanon Road, Coldspring, 2.2 miles, $280,000.
• Chipmunk Road, Allegany, 2.8 miles, $350,000.
• Coldspring Road, Randolph, 2.9 miles, $360,000.
• Markham-Wesley Road, Dayton, 3 miles, $200,000.
• Versailles-Silver Creek Road, Perrysburg, 3.6 miles, $240,000.
• Lebanon Road, Coldspring, 2.5 miles, $310,000.
• Johnson Hollow Road, Ischua, 4.3 miles, $320,000.
The tentative town and city tax rates are:
• Allegany — $11.16
• Ashford — $10.04
• Carrollton —$13.39
• Coldspring — $10.04
• Conewango — $21.38
• Dayton — $10.04.
• East Otto — $10.04
• Ellicottville — $11.96
• Farmersville — $13.22
• Franklinville — $18.97
• Freedom —$10.04
• Great Valley — $12.25
• Hinsdale — $12.71
• Humphrey — $13.05
• Ischua — $12.72
• Leon — $13.76
• Little Valley — $18.96
• Lyndon — $11.96
• Machias — $10.04
• Mansfield — $10.04
• Napoli — $10.04
• New Albion — $20.50
• Olean (city) — $11.82
• Olean (town) — $15.95
• Otto — $10.04
• Perrysburg — $20.13
• Persia —$17.62
• Portville — $12.40
• Randolph — $16.74
• Red House — $10.04
• Salamanca (city) — $74.58
• Salamanca (town) — $13.57
• South Valley — $15.45
• Yorkshire — $83.76