FRIENDSHIP — A bomb threat led to an evacuation at Friendship Central School on Wednesday morning, district officials reported.
In a statement published at 9:48 a.m., District Superintendent Judy May said that students were being moved to the district's bus garage and the Friendship fire hall as a precaution while the campus was searched.
"This morning we received word that a student made a bomb threat comment. Out of an abundance of caution, we are in the process of evacuating staff and students to our designated off-site locations," May said. "We are working with law enforcement currently to make sure everyone remains safe."
In a second statement issued at 11:31 a.m., May reported the campus was searched and nothing was found.
"The NY State Police and Sheriff's office have searched the entire Friendship Central School campus, and they have given the all clear," she said, noting that all afterschool activities were canceled for the day. "We want to extend our sincere appreciation to law enforcement for their assistance. We also want to thank our community for their patience and understanding during this situation."
Classes and activities are expected to return to normal on Thursday.