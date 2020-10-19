WELLSVILLE — Comfort House joins other village care facilities in closing its doors to outsiders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Allegany County.
Scott Swift, director of Hart Comfort House, notified news media Monday, “As of today we will not be accepting residents to the Hart House.”
Scott said that the closing is to keep its 65 current volunteers safe. The house was closed during the months of April, May, June and July and reopened in August. They have had only two patients since August.
“Our residents had to test negative for COVID,” he said.
While for several months Allegany County’s level of COVID-19 cases held steady in the 50s, with only one death reported, since September the number of cases has risen dramatically. In its most recent report, the Allegany County Department oof Health has cited three deaths, 228 confirmed cases, 159 recovered cases and 318 currently in quarantine or isolated.
Scott said the rise in cases prompted its medical adviser, Dr. William Coch, to advise the board to close the doors.
“We don’t know when we will open again or how low the county’s statistics have to be before we feel safe to reopen,” he said.
He went on to say that during the last weeks, visitation for residents had been down to only two at a time up to six to eight times a day and that visitors followed COVID-19 protocols including having their temperatures taken.
Hart Comfort House is an end-of-life facility for terminally ill patients during the last weeks of their lives. It opened eight years ago and has helped 214 individuals and their families. It has had patients from as far away as Seattle.
The facility normally operates with 85 trained volunteers, but during the pandemic that number was reduced to 65.
“We’re still going to be training volunteers, even though we’re closed, so we can hit the floor running when we reopen with a positive attitude and renewed strength,” Scott said.
Jones Memorial Hospital has restricted visitation until further notice. Visitation is limited to two people a day for regular patients as designated by the patient. Exceptions will be made for obstetric and pediatric patients as well as for patients at end of life.
As of Monday, Manor Hills announced that it is not permitting visitors per the direction of the state health department after receiving confirmation that five residents at Manor Hills had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Resident safety is our top priority,” Manor Hills’ administration said in a press release. “We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. Deep cleaning and sanitization are ongoing procedures.”