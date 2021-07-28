OLEAN — If you’ve been looking for reasons to laugh lately, look no further than Ravyn and Robyn Lounge on Friday night.
“What better way to chase away the lockdown blues than a good laugh with some great local comedy,” said Stephen Wrigley, an award-winning comic on TV, radio and stage in New Zealand. “Comedians from all across the Southern Tier will … unload almost 18 months of pent-up material with something for everyone to enjoy.”
The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the lounge, at 239 Union St.,, with tickets for $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door, although Wrigley said tickets are going fast and seating is limited.
“I’ve met so many great comedians from Buffalo, Jamestown. Rochester has a thriving comedy club,” Wrigley said. “You get someone in (from a large East or West coast city) who doesn’t know us, doesn’t know the area or understand where we live ... local comedy is just so much more magical.”
Wrigley has already hosted shows in Angelica and Andover, where the comics set up under a tent and the sold-out audience in rubber boots sat holding umbrellas.
“I was so inspired by that, that I drove to Olean and I did what I used to do in New Zealand, and went to every bar, every restaurant, every venue that looked like it had space for a show,” he said. “Then, three weeks ago, I walked into Ravyn and Robyn.”
The comedy lineup includes headliner Malcolm Whitfield, a Rochester comedian who is soon leaving for the bright lights of Los Angeles.
“Anyone who sees the show will know why he’s going,” Wrigley said. “The other comics are Sara Shipley, Todd Youngman and Zac Black. … also some bonus acts to be announced.”
If you miss the chance to see the show Friday, Wrigley said there will be many more great lineups to come.
“I’m really hoping that we’ll start having shows (in the area) monthly,” Wrigley said, adding that, after all, the more shows, the more comedians and the more comedians, the more laughs for people who might need them.
Wrigley lives in Alfred with his wife, Cyan Corwine, who he met when she was touring New Zealand, and their son, Miles Wrigley.