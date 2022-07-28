Comedian Ron White to give farewell show Saturday at casino

SALAMANCA — Comedian Ron White is bringing his outrageous and hilarious stories to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino this Saturday as part of his final tour before retiring from stand-up this fall.
White takes the stage inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. This is an 18-plus show.
White is a comedy legend who rose to fame as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall. Known as the scotch drinking, cigar-smoking funnyman, he has built a career by telling brutally honest stories brimming with punch lines and bursting with laughs.
White told an Atlanta newspaper in January that this will be his final year doing stand-up comedy, planning to deliver his final stories on stage on New Year’s Eve.
“I don’t think it really makes sense to anybody but me,” said White, 65. “I’ve been doing this 37 years. I’ve loved the whole ride. I just feel like it’s time to put it down. I have a big year coming and that’ll be it.”
In 1986, White began performing comedy and was quickly opening for legendary comedians, such as Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy. In 2000 as a comedy club headliner, Ron joined the Blue Collar Comedy Tour as a founding member.
White’s popular stand-up routines have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Comedy Charts, three top-rated one-hour comedy specials, a book on the New York Times Best Seller List, CD and DVD sales in the tens of millions and a place among the most popular and successful comedians in America.
White has been a passionate supporter of the US military troops for more than 20 years, donating time, capital, and resources. In 2008, he started his Comedy Benefit, Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops, with proceeds going to the Armed Forces Foundation to assist injured troops and their families.
White’s trademark has for decades been telling jokes onstage while puffing on a cigar and sipping from a tumbler of booze. He told a Los Angeles podcast that he still appears on stage with a glass and a bottle of Number Juan, the craft tequila company he cofounded but confirms it’s no longer alcohol in the glass from which he sips.
“Well, I don’t take a slug out of the bottle, I drink out of a glass, but it’s not tequila,” he said. “The reason is, I quit drinking, I didn’t quit selling tequila…I probably should address it on stage. I just don’t have time to get into it. I’m winding this career down at the end of this year. So maybe I will, maybe I won’t.”
White is one of the rare comics defined by a single story and quote — a time he got super drunk and was thrown out of a bar. One of the key punchlines involved the phrase “Tater Salad,” which became so tied with White, that his fans now call him that. His website is even tatersalad.com.
When it comes to the secret of his comedic success, White told an Ottumwa, Iowa, newspaper that it all comes down to pace, rhythm and timing.
“Standup’s a lot harder than I thought. I just did it because I loved it,” he said. “It’s been a great career for me. My goal is just to make people laugh really hard, and I’ve been able to do it for 36 years.”