Comedian Ron White to give farewell show Saturday at casino

Ron White performs during his “Comedy Salute to the Troops 2015” in Las Vegas.

 Ryan Steffy/Getty Images

SALAMANCA — Comedian Ron White is bringing his outrageous and hilarious stories to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino this Saturday as part of his final tour before retiring from stand-up this fall.

White takes the stage inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 8 p.m. This is an 18-plus show.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social