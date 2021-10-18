OLEAN — The prominent colors were orange and black at the Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) Halloween festival Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church, where about 40 adults and children enjoyed food, games and socializing.
Kids played ring around the pumpkin, pin the nose on the pumpkin, inflatable ring around the cemetery and musical chairs. Adults, dressed in everything from a banana to the Phantom of the Opera, watched and enjoyed catching up after the past year of COVID put a hold on festivities. Brian Miles, of Eldred, Pa., provided the music.
Several new members from both New York state and Pennsylvania were welcomed by Alan Hadden, co-founder of COLORS, and awards were provided to the organization’s top three supporters.
“(Myself) and Dann (Deckman-Hadden) say thank you to all who participated in the festival and raffles,” said Hadden. “We had a fabulous turnout with delicious food and fun and people made new friends and were reunited with old friends.”
Winners of the children’s costume contest included: Cutest was Lil Witch, Charley Lyons and Funniest was Killer Banana, Dante Cleveland.
Adult costume contest winners included: Spookiest was Jade Cleveland and Most Creative was Vampire Roberta Skinner.
Winner of the Jack and Sally Sweepstakes ($40 in lottery tickets) was Linda Peckham and Stephanie Kopec won the pumpkin basket.
Among other items, Hadden announced that a new COLORS shuttle express will soon be available to pick up those people who would otherwise have to walk or not attend festivals and events. Those who would like a ride will need to sign up prior to the event.
COLORS will be hosting a float in the Santa Claus Lane Parade along with Veronyca’s Showgirls. (Veronyca’s Showgirls will be returning to the Moose Lodge with their popular drag show on Nov. 13 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.) The Family Adoption Christmas Party, where a single mom and her four children will be honored and given gifts donated by members. While there is a full schedule of events coming up in 2022, August is the organization’s 10th birthday.