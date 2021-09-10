OLEAN — After almost a year, Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS), one of the area’s LGBTS+ social groups, held its first event with their annual summer picnic where they welcomed new members.
Twenty-six participants enjoyed the picnic food and yard games, and a memorial was held for those members who passed away during the COVID-19 shutdown.
COLORS will be celebrating 10 years in 2022, and they used the downtime during COVID-19 to regroup and refocus their community support efforts. During the festival, COLORS hosted an open meeting to discuss the changes made by co-founders Alan Hadden and Dann Deckman-Hadden while the club was “under construction” during the pandemic.
“Part of the construction was revamping the Support Team, seat titles and personnel,” Hadden said. “The new Support Team includes Stacie Cleveland, publicity and promotions officer; Kyle Cleveland, sergeant-at-arms; Kassie Small-Haynes, registrar; Alan Hadden, fiscal officer; and Dann Deckman-Hadden, technology officer.
"The club has two vacant seats looking to be filled, an administrative coordinator and sponsorship and fundraising officer. Current members interested in sitting on the Support Team can contact me at alanh.colors@gmail.com.”
Results of the meeting include the decision to host festivals every other month during the year in order to make them “bigger and better,” according to Hadden. “A lot of time and effort goes into planning and organizing so it was determined extra was needed. The Support Team is excited about the festivals lined up for the year.”
The next festival, planned for Oct. 16, is the annual Costume Ball. There is no costs for members and $3 per person or $5 per person for non-members. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.
For those interested in attending the Costume Ball or future events, email colors.14760@gmail.com or visit Colors Unity on Facebook or colorsunity.com, both of which will be updated as plans are finalized.
COLORS not only provides socialization to members through events like the annual summer picnic and Costume Ball, but the group also hosts community fundraisers, including efforts to fight breast cancer and Alzheimer's, and renovations to the Moose Lodge, where COLORS has held several festivals through the years.