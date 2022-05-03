OLEAN — Despite the cold temperatures and wet weather that seems to have dominated the spring this year, Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) has celebrated the season with its annual spring dinner.
About 35 people attended the event, held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, which was preceded by a prayer for the families affected by April’s tragic fire in Genesee, Pa., that took the lives of five teenagers, four of whom were related to a COLORS member and her family.
“COLORS Support Team would like to say ‘thank you’ to Pastor Kim Rossi for the use of the facility for our club's festivals,” said Alan Hadden, co-founder. “Pastor Rossi, her husband and staff have welcomed us and we appreciate the kindness that has been shown to our LGBTS+ club.”
Many of those in attendance were “children who participated in an Easter egg hunt as well as many fun-filled games and activities,” Hadden said. Easter baskets were handed out to the youngsters who also were given prizes, including a “golden egg.”
“While the children were busy playing games, a brief meeting was held to discuss future festivals,” Hadden said. “June is an adult night of bowling with details still being worked on. It was announced that in July COLORS and in August Veronyca's Showgirls will be celebrating 10 years. Both groups are collaborating and planning a gala celebration” for Aug. 13.
Those interested in attending a future event are urged to visit the organization’s Facebook page or email colors.14760@gmail.com.