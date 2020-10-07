ALLEGANY — An assortment of masks of various colors, designs and sizes are now available to younger children at Allegany-Limestone Elementary School thanks to the generosity of a group of volunteers who call themselves the Mask Makers of WNY.
Ann Burgess, longtime secretary at Allegany-Limestone Elementary, said a large bag of the handmade masks were donated to the school at the early part of the semester, and a few have been provided to children who had forgotten their own masks. The school board approved the donation at its meeting Tuesday.
Burgess said the group donated close to 300 masks, which will undoubtedly be used throughout the school year as the students at the school attend five days a week.
“Oh my gosh, they’re nice and they’re so colorful … they’re just right for the kids,” Burgess said of the masks. “It really does make a big difference … we have a good supply of masks that we ordered, but they’re mostly disposable. This was a very generous donation, I would say.”
Burgess noted other groups and members of the community have been helpful with the return of students to campus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a lot of planning and community support that we’ve relied on,” she added.
Mary Brooks of the Mask Makers of WNY said the volunteer group has made approximately 19,000 masks since the beginning of the pandemic shutdown in March.
Brooks, who lives in the Randolph/Steamburg area, said the organization has a large Facebook group.
“I certainly didn’t make the 19,000 masks,” she said with a laugh. “We send them all over.”
The all over she was referring to has included masks donations sent to Texas, New York City, Florida and Haiti, among others.
“We’ve sent many, many places, but largely to Western New York, as well,” she added. “We’re in a little bit of a lull right now because the need is not as acute (for masks), thank the Lord, but we don’t know what the future will bring.”
Those who want to volunteer or send donations to the organization, may email Brooks for more information at maryebrooks716@gmail.com