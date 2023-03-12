OLEAN — There was some good news this month for members of the Cattaraugus County Board of Health.
At last week’s meeting, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Cattaraugus County is starting to see improvement in its colorectal cancer rates among men and women.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, said Watkins, who was able to share good news about the county’s second leading form of cancer. The most common form of cancer in county residents — men and women — is lung cancer.
It was seven years ago when health officials seized upon the need for greater screening for colorectal cancer in men and women age 50 and older. The earlier the disease can be detected, the more successfully it can be treated.
Watkins sent letters to healthcare providers pointing out the higher incidence of colorectal cancer among county residents suggesting that boosting the colorectal screening rate would lead to better health outcomes.
In 2016, when Watkins first brought the matter to the attention of primary care physicians the colorectal cancer screening rate was 54% of eligible residents over age 50.
Two years later, the county’s colorectal cancer screening rate had jumped to 68.8%. That is higher than neighboring Allegany County, where the screening rate is 62% and Chautauqua County, where it is now 67.3%
“We are really happy to see that” turnaround, Watkins said of the nearly 15-point gain. The increased screening has saved lives — both men and women.
“Now we are starting to see colorectal cancer in the younger population,” Watkins said. “We used to screen at 50, now it is recommended for those over age 45” and earlier if there are genetic factors involved — an incidence of colorectal cancer is a family for example.
The incidence of colorectal cancer in men and women for the period 2015-2019 was 39.8 cases annually. The annual mortality rate for men was 5.8 compared to 7.8 for women.
