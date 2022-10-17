99th birthday coming up

Barbara Heimel is shown at the herb garden at Cole Manor in Coudersport.

 Provided

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Barbara Heimel is looking forward to her 99th birthday approaching at the end of October and she says she’s enjoying life thanks to care she receives at Cole Manor, part of UPMC Senior Communities.

An avid history buff, Barbara loves exploring Coudersport’s past, especially history of UPMC Cole and other facilities in the community like Cole Manor.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social