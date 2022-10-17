COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Barbara Heimel is looking forward to her 99th birthday approaching at the end of October and she says she’s enjoying life thanks to care she receives at Cole Manor, part of UPMC Senior Communities.
An avid history buff, Barbara loves exploring Coudersport’s past, especially history of UPMC Cole and other facilities in the community like Cole Manor.
“I’ve been a part of this community for so long — I was born at Potter County Memorial Hospital — and it was important for me to stay here as I got older,” she said.
In addition to her love of the past, Barbara also enjoys gardening and working Cole Manor's herb garden.
“I really enjoy how I don’t have the responsibilities of managing a home here, but there’s still plenty of opportunities for me to stay active and enjoy the things I love in life,” she said.