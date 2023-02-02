OLEAN — Temperatures approaching zero have closed some local schools and caused state officials to caution outdoors enthusiasts about activities on Friday.
The National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a wind chill advisory Thursday from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills as low as minus 20 are expected in Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. At such a low temperature, meteorologists reported that frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less on exposed skin in such cold conditions.
The weather on Friday in Olean is expected to be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 8 degrees, followed by a chance of snow showers Friday night as temperatures drop to zero. Saturday is expected to warm up, however, with sunny skies and a high of 25 expected.
Olean City School District officials reported Thursday afternoon that school would be canceled Friday due to cold temperatures, but athletic events would still be held Friday evening.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said Thursday that outdoor recreation users — especially those planning to use the Adirondacks, Catskills, and various other wild areas and state land — should reconsider their outdoor activities.
“In the Northeast, we are no strangers to the cold, but this weekend’s weather is different and we need to take precautions when outdoors,” Seggos said. “With wind chills reaching minus 50, there is a risk of rapid onset of hypothermia and frostbite. While DEC’s Forest Rangers are prepared to rescue anyone in need, outdoor adventurers are advised not to put themselves or first responders in unnecessary danger.”
DEC encourages anyone with plans to venture outdoors to consider changing those plans. In dangerously cold weather, as forecast for this weekend, frostbite only takes 10 minutes to take effect.
• Plan Ahead and Prepare: Proper planning is vital to a safe winter adventure. Know personal limits, set realistic goals, and choose an experience appropriate for everyone in the group. Research trails and routes before setting out and contact DEC or other knowledgeable parties with questions.
Winter weather can change rapidly. Prepare for every occasion by bringing the 10 Hike Smart NY essentials, including: food, water, navigation, warm layers, snowshoes and traction devices, a headlamp, first-aid kit, emergency kit, emergency shelter, and matches or a lighter. Stay up to date with current weather reports leading up to a trip.
Make a timeline, including a turnaround time, and stick to it. Always leave trip plans with someone who will call for help if you don’t return on time. For more tips on preparing for a safe outdoor winter experience, visit DEC’s winter hiking safety page at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/112826.html.
• Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces: Stick to designated trails and campsites as much as possible. Skis or snowshoes are recommended whenever there is significant snowpack and are required in the Eastern High Peaks when snow depths reach eight inches. Snowshoes make walking in deep snow easier. Remember that snow will likely be deeper at higher elevations. Use traction devices, such as crampons or microspikes, to travel safely on icy trails.
• Dispose of Waste Properly: Pack out garbage, food scraps, broken gear, and pet waste. Dispose of trash in a designated can at the trailhead or at home. ‘Go before you go’ and use toilets or outhouses whenever possible. While the ground is frozen, making cat holes hard to dig, be prepared to pack out poop where toilets aren’t available.
• Minimize Campfire Impacts: Confirm that fires are permitted before you build one. Use designated fireplaces whenever possible and only burn dead and downed wood. When you’re done with the fire, extinguish it completely. Never leave a fire unattended or have a fire inside a structure such as a lean-to or tent.
• Respect Wildlife: Appreciate wildlife from a distance. Don’t follow, approach, or feed them. Human food can harm wildlife and feeding animals can create bad habits that lead to dangerous human interactions, unnatural habituation, and unsustainable dependency.
• Be Considerate of Other Visitors: Help all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience by following winter trail etiquette. Wear snowshoes or skis on snowy trails to avoid post-holing and separate ski and snowshoe tracks when possible. Yield to downhill skiers, keep to the right side of the trail, and use the left to pass. Snowmobile riders are reminded to respect posted signage and slow down when passing pedestrians or traveling through densely populated areas.