OLEAN — Temperatures approaching zero have closed some local schools and caused state officials to caution outdoors enthusiasts about activities on Friday.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a wind chill advisory Thursday from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills as low as minus 20 are expected in Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. At such a low temperature, meteorologists reported that frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less on exposed skin in such cold conditions.

