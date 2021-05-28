OLEAN — There’s a lot of rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast this long holiday weekend, but by Monday temperatures will warm up and the region is expected to stay dry for Memorial Day events.
“In general the next couple days are going to be cool and (Friday) will be mostly rain and clouds,” said Steve Welch, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Friday’s going to just be a miserable day.”
With temperatures only reaching the mid-50s, today and Saturday will feel much cooler after the recent spate of warm weather. The rain is expected to taper off later tonight, but the area is going to experience showers through much of Saturday and into Sunday.
Low temperatures will generally stay in the low 40s tonight and Saturday night.
But Sunday is expected to warm up with temperatures around 60 degrees and it’s expected to start to dry up.
“Sunday will be the transition day,” Welch said. “Things will start to dry out by Sunday night and the low will be in the mid-50s. Monday will be dry and mostly sunny with temperatures around 70.”