OLEAN — There’s a lot of money in basketball — and this week, basketball put that money right back into the WNY community.
The second annual American Cancer Society’s (ACS) 2022 Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic took place at Bartlett Country Club Monday, an event that in Olean, brings together basketball coaches and alumnae from Niagara University, Canisius College, University of Buffalo; and of course, St. Bonaventure University and others, to raise money for cancer care and research.
Joe LaVare, senior development manager and Upstate NY sports lead for the ACS, was on hand ready with the numbers.
“The money actually does go into the national pool,” he responded when asked if the money stayed local. “But in Western New York, we fund more grants than we take in. This year we gave $1.3 million in grants to Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center and funding (for) a female researcher at UB,” saying about one-half million goes to the national office.
That impact has been felt in the 716 area, thanks to the efforts of dozens of men and women, two of whom are Frank Higgins, president of Bartlett Country Club and a county legislator, and St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball Coach and Coaches vs. Cancer national council member Mark Schmidt.
“I played in the national one with Mark nine or 10 places…,” Higgins said. “A few years ago we were playing at Harvest Hills in Buffalo and we got to talking about hosting the event in Olean… We brought it down here,” and speaking on behalf of the Bartlett Country Club, “We knew we could do a better job.”
Hosting the event is a real coup for Olean, as it most often hits exclusive private courses in cities, most steeped in basketball, like Philadelphia, Las Vegas and South Bend.
“The thing that’s most amazing is that the area is so saturated with golf tournaments, it shows the character of the people at this event,” Schmidt said. “It’s not cheap. It just shows the support.”
His wife, Anita, echoed his sentiments.
“In terms of sponsorship, the money, I’ve never lived anywhere like Olean,” she said. “People and individuals are so giving. It’s really heartwarming to see how many people have helped out, from a sponsor’s perspective… Its work but we’re remembering why we’re here.”
She and her committee gave a VIP thumbs-up to fellow committee member and Portville native, Jeff Nix. Nix, after spending several years as a NBA assistant coach, director of scouting and assistant general manager, was a member of Schmidt’s committee and was responsible for soliciting numerous autographed items from nationally ranked teams.
Monday morning, he was spotted with boxes of Josh’s Jaq’s for the basket auction, but they weren’t just any boxes. They pictured Colt Matz, a young Portville student diagnosed with cancer last year, with Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, Bills quarterback, and of course they had signed it, along with numerous basketball celebrities.
Anita Schmidt wanted to thank the rest of the sponsors, donor and hardworking volunteers, many of whom are members of the Women’s Golf Association at Bartlett, for their community support. It took the work of her committee, volunteers and numerous local and national donors and sponsors to make this event a success for Olean, not only for the individuals who are suffering from cancer, but their friends and family who suffer with them as well.
One of those 40 community volunteers that made this year’s Coaches vs. Cancer event a success was Laurie Bzbak of Olean. “I’m a happy volunteer,” she said. “They’re wonderful people to work with, all the participation from the donors, the participants. Cancer has touched my family…and so many families. I think everyone in our community has been touched by cancer.”