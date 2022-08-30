OLEAN — There’s a lot of money in basketball — and this week, basketball put that money right back into the WNY community.

The second annual American Cancer Society’s (ACS) 2022 Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic took place at Bartlett Country Club Monday, an event that in Olean, brings together basketball coaches and alumnae from Niagara University, Canisius College, University of Buffalo; and of course, St. Bonaventure University and others, to raise money for cancer care and research.

