LITTLE VALLEY — The Tannery Street bridge in Cattaraugus is expected to reopen later this fall.
The bridge was constructed last year for $2.1 million, but cracks developed across the foundation last fall and the bridge has remained closed while the problem is studied.
Cattaraugus County Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis told the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee Wednesday that engineers are recommending placement of additional stone at the base of the foundation to further halt movement of unstable soils.
Last fall the bridge contractor, Edbauer Construction Co., West Seneca placed about 400 tons of stone at the base of the foundation in a bid to halt the cracks. It did slow the rate of the expansion of the cracks, but the bridge remained closed as the studies continued.
Engineers have also recommended tying the cracks together by fabricating some kind of connectors that would be bolted into the surface of the foundation.
That will probably come next spring, after the movement has been stopped by additional stone. Another 100 tons of stone may be added at the base of the foundation.
One legislator questioned whether that would work after 1-inch rebar in the concrete was sheared by the movement from unstable soils.
“The road has been shut down for the past 16 months.”Ellis said. “We’re going to do some work this fall to get the bridge open.”
The old bridge, three corrugated culverts topped by concrete, was built in 1924. The DPW had submitted several plans to replace it since 2008, but there were questions over soil stability at the site. It was on the construction list in 2020.
In another development, Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development told the Development and Agriculture Committee progress is being made on plans to improve camping and other attractions at the county-operated Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir.
The marina generated $647,559 in revenues in 2021, Abers told committee members. That’s up about $7,400 from last year. “The bottom line is we are up,” she said, adding that new rates for next year will require legislative approval. The camping rates and dock rental has not increased in five years.
Onoville extended its camping season by three weeks this fall until Columbus Day, Abers said. That generated another $700 in camping fees and $7,200 in dock fees.
Abers said she met with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week at Onoville. The Corps agreed that there were things that could be done to add to the 48 seasonal campsites, but that there is almost no space to expand the dock system due to the proximity of the Seneca Nation boundary.
The marina may look to expand its revenues by attracting people without boats, Abers said. A kayak launch and fishing dock are being considered.
The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism is interviewing engineering companies to prepare plans for changes in the configuration of the camping areas at the marina as well as new bathroom facilities and sewer and water lines.
The companies are also being asked to submit proposals for a new camping area on property the county owns across West Perimeter Road on Sawmill Run, Abers said.