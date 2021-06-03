BRADFORD, Pa. — A kind man, a true statesman, an advocate for his district — former Congressman Bill Clinger left a lasting impact on the people in this congressional district.
Clinger, formerly of Warren, died Friday in Naples, Fla. He was 92. A Republican, Clinger was congressman for the region from 1979 to 1997.
“I was involved in a small way in organizing his first campaign for Congress, and we remained friends,” said Senior Judge John Cleland of Kane. “During the very contentious Clinton Presidency, Bill was chair of a House of Representatives committee investigating the Clintons. I was impressed then with his ability to stand above bitter partisanship and his focus on facts and principles.”
Cleland continued, “His was an attitude and an approach geared toward finding the middle ground, and that causes me to remember him with great respect as an example of what successful political leadership can be.”
Ken Kane, forester, chair of the McKean County Republican Party, and former Kane school board member, fondly remembered Clinger.
“Bill Clinger went into public service for public service,” said Kane. “He was a wonderful man.”
He recounted a memory of inviting Clinger to a dedication ceremony for a playground in Kane, but the playground wasn’t finished. “We cut the ceremony short to finish the playground,” Kane said. Clinger ended up waiting for some time. “He was very gracious. He was a wonderful statesman.”
Former Congressman John Peterson, who followed Clinger to serve the district in Congress from 1997 to 2009, mentioned that his predecessor and friend supported the region — the Bradford Regional Airport, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, the local energy industry.
“He was a nice person, a cut above the average as far as elected officials go,” Peterson said of Clinger.
Peterson, a fellow Republican, served in the Pennsylvania Senate while Clinger was in Congress, and the two worked well together, he explained.
“We had a very close working relationship. We didn’t worry about competition, we just got it done,” Peterson said. “We worked as a team. That’s the most effective way to do it. It was like a perfect relationship — and it was fun. Getting things done was fun.”
Peterson added that Clinger was highly regarded in Washington. “He opened many doors for me.”
Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., is the current congressman holding the seat which once was Clinger’s.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Congressman Bill Clinger. He was a statesman, scholar, and passionate advocate for the people of Pennsylvania,” Thompson said.
“I have a fond memory of meeting with Bill. He was gracious enough to invite me to his home, where we sat and talked all things Pennsylvania for hours. That experience will stay with me for my lifetime. I am grateful to have met Bill Clinger.”
He added, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss.”
Clinger attended and graduated from the public schools of Warren. In 1947, he graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown. In 1951, he earned a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. He earned his LL.B — an undergraduate law degree — from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, in 1965.
He was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1951 to 1955. From 1955 to 1962, he was associated with New Process Co. in Warren.
In 1965, he was admitted to the Pennsylvania bar. He served as an attorney in private practice, then as a delegate to the Pennsylvania state constitutional convention, in 1967-1968.
He was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1972.
Clinger was elected as a Republican to the Ninety-sixth and to the eight succeeding Congresses (January 3, 1979-January 3, 1997), where he served as chairman of the Committee on Government Reform and Oversight (One Hundred Fourth Congress).
He chose not to run for reelection in 1996.