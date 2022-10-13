"The Mousetrap"

Olean Theatre Workshop is presenting Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” starting tonight.

 Olean Theatre Workshop

OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop is opening this year’s season with “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie. The audience (masks optional) is invited to attend tonight, tomorrow, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.

Credited as being the longest continuously running stage production with almost 70 years of shows, “The Mousetrap” is a whodunit with a surprise ending. Fans of the genre won’t be disappointed by this strong performance.

