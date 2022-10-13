OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop is opening this year’s season with “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie. The audience (masks optional) is invited to attend tonight, tomorrow, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.
Credited as being the longest continuously running stage production with almost 70 years of shows, “The Mousetrap” is a whodunit with a surprise ending. Fans of the genre won’t be disappointed by this strong performance.
Director Maria Welka and assistant director Cyril Bodnar, DMA, have led the production team to seamlessly coordinate their efforts. The result is a well-rehearsed show that is enhanced by a carefully designed stage and thoughtfully chosen costumes.
The play is set during the winter at the Monkswell Manor Guesthouse which has just opened its doors. The proprietors Giles Ralston and Mollie Ralston are played by James Spitalere and Ashley LaBombard, both of whom play their roles well throughout the show.
The Ralstons welcome the eclectic group of visitors to their home and plan to care for them without the help of staff. This detail greatly bothers Mrs. Boyle who clearly prefers her surroundings to be “just so.”
Sandy Mulryan embraces this role and offers a cantankerous retired magistrate who draws laughter from the audience. She is particularly irksome to Major Metcalf, who prefers to see the positive side to situations. Mike Kayes portrays Metcalf with a calm and nonchalant demeanor.
Mrs. Boyle is constantly ruffled by the young Christopher Wren who is quirky and charming. Wils Jay-Edwards as Wren never breaks character and is amusing to watch even when the action is elsewhere on stage.
Miss Casewell is the one character who best relates to Mrs. Boyle and is able to engage in meaningful conversations with her. Rebecca Green presents Casewell as the most level-headed of the guests who will be suspected of murder.
Pab Sungenis makes an intentionally dramatic entrance as the self-proclaimed “mysterious” guest Mr. Paravicini. He goads the hosts and Detective Sergeant Trotter who has arrived to question the guests as suspects in a murder. Tristan DeFiore plays Trotter as the confident detective whose questions cause tensions to rise among the guests.
More details about the conflicts of the narrative won’t be shared here; the audience should expect to be surprised by the events after they are introduced to the eight-character cast. Enjoy the show and promise that you won’t give away the ending.
Tickets for the show staged at Olean’s Washington Street Theater are $10 and are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling (716) 373-7469.