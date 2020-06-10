ALLEGANY — Following the success of the Mother’s Day parade of vehicles past the Field of Dreams facility in Allegany, administrators wanted to provide an equally impressive event for Father’s Day.
With that, they organized the Field of Dreams Father’s Day Parade of vehicles that will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. June 21 in front of the assisted living and memory care facility at 3260 N. 7th St.
Activities director Jessica Paprocki said all makes and models of classic, muscle and antique cars, decorated or not, are welcome to ride in the parade. Vehicles will begin lining up at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery road across from the facility. The Field of Dreams van will be parked on the road and will lead the procession, as it had done for the Mother’s Day parade.
“With the occurrence of the pandemic going on, we didn’t want to have anybody intermingling,” Paprocki explained. “And we thought it would be a fun and nice gesture here for the fathers, as well.”
She noted that in the event the facility would ease up on its restrictions, as per state guidelines, the vehicles possibly could be displayed in the large parking areas for a classic car show.
In any event, anyone is welcome to drive their vehicles in the parade for all to see.
“The more the merrier,” she added. “It will be fun all the way around and I’m sure the ladies (at the facility) will get involved, too, and enjoy themselves.”
Paprocki said the only difference between the previous parade and the upcoming parade is that there won’t be a contest for the best vehicle or other categories.
“We’re just going to do a few laps (for the vehicles), because it may be hot outside,” she added. “It won’t be short and sweet because we want everybody to be able to see their loved ones … at a distance.”
On another topic, Paprocki said the new outdoor recreational area behind Field of Dreams is nearing completion. Groundbreaking for the project was in early April and since then workmen with Kinley Corporation have been busy constructing a partially-enclosed picnic pavilion, walking trail and large paved areas with picnic tables near ponds.
Terri Ingersoll, chief operating officer with the Tanglewood Group of Jamestown, the parent company of Field of Dreams, has stated the $500,000 outdoor project is important as it will give residents opportunities to go outside and enjoy the weather while remaining socially distant with others.
She has stated the picnic pavilion will contain a full kitchen and bathroom, which will make it easier on residents to stay in the pavilion area longer.
In addition, the area surrounding the pavilion will include “pavers” or bricked areas with picnic tables where residents can walk, sit and enjoy themselves near the ponds. The pavilion will also have a sound system to facilitate live entertainment. In addition, there will be a huge deck with cantilevers and railings over the pond.
Paprocki said the residents and staff are looking forward to the completion of the project.
“The residents are watching (the construction) from the back patio and they’re really getting excited,” she said. “It’s quite the experience (to witness) — even though it’s from a distance, they can watch it.”
For more information on Field of Dreams, or the Father’s Day parade, call the facility at 543-4200 or send emails to Paprocki at jpaprocki@tanglewoodfieldofdreams.com.