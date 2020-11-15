Administrators at both the Olean City and Allegany-Limestone Central school districts reported Sunday that classes will be held at campuses in both communities after some students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
In Olean, Superintendent Rick Moore said notices were sent to students, parents and staff Sunday that in-person classes would resume today after the district had reverted to remote learning Friday. The district had reported that remote learning was provided to students Friday as a precaution after a staff member and a student tested positive at Washington West Elementary School and Olean High School.
The notice stated, in part, “Dear Huskies: At this time, we plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday … the (Cattaraugus County Department of Health) has been able to follow up with contact tracing and quarantines. Thank you for your tolerance and patience as we strive to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
At the Allegany-Limestone district, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said administrators were informed late Friday that two individuals had positive. As the notice was provided at the end of the day, classes were held Friday. The affected individuals were an elementary staff member and an upper-level high school student.
Giannicchi said that the county health department conducted contact tracing on the individuals, and the district cleaned and sanitized areas on the campuses. Giannicchi said the health department determined classes could be held Monday at those campuses, as well.
Giannicchi said contact tracing is “overwhelming because you’re trying to figure out where a kid was every moment from the time they came to school, and where they were all day. It’s pretty complicated.
“Even if you were wearing masks (when in contact with the affected individual), the health department will put you on quarantine just as a precaution,” he added. “They’re really good about keeping strict restrictions.”