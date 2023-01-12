New building at Pitt-Bradford

The center of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building is a two-story atrium surrounded by classrooms, faculty offices, small study rooms and labs for fluid dynamics, strength of materials and circuits and a makerspace and large fabrication room. The building opened for classes this week.

 Photo provided

BRADFORD, Pa. — After more than a year of eagerly watching its construction, students and faculty at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford started spring semester classes Monday in the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.

The 39,000-square-foot, $24.5 million building is home to new engineering shops and labs, a virtual reality lab, networking lab, makerspace, large fabrication space and communal areas full of places for students to work individually or together and gather before and after classes.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social