HINSDALE — Atlatl’s will be flying and cannons booming Saturday and Sunday as Hinsdale — after a year-long wait — finally celebrates the town’s bicentennial.
The Hinsdale Historical Society will host a free Civil War reenactment on the grounds of the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with activities planned throughout the weekend.
Reenactors from across the region will perform battle scenes in what is being called the Battle for Genesee Canal Lock 102.
“We actually have five locks but three are all but gone,” said Steve Clute, town historian. “The other lock, lock 99, is between Maplehurst and Cuba.”
What remains of Lock 102 can still be seen on the south side of the Legion grounds.
But the battles between Union and Confederate soldiers won’t be the only entertainment Saturday.
Bob and Cheryll Berg, founders and co-owners of Candor-based Thunderbird Atlatl, the world’s largest atlatl manufacturer, will be on hand to demonstrate the atlatl — a wood handle used for greater leverage to propel a spear or bolt. Atlatls are thought to have been used by hunters between 17,000 and 1,500 years ago, when the bow and arrow arrived on the hunting scene.
Clute guesses this is the first time that the atlatl will be seen in our area.
“There’s competitions with them,” Clute said. “It’s not legal (to hunt with them) in New York state but other states have them.”
There will also be demonstrations of other Civil War weapons, such as the cannons and long guns and tool knapping, the art of making spearheads and arrowheads out of stone, Berg said.
“Jolly Roger” Pettingill of Hinsdale will be playing Civil War music on the grounds Saturday, entertaining visitors while they peruse tables full of memorabilia, including Civil War-era paper money; coins; weapons; and Native American pieces.
On Sunday a church service will take place in the field by the Legion for both reenactors and visitors.
Suzi VanDeCar is in charge of feeding the reenactors.
“I won’t be cooking food from that era. I’m not cooking rabbits and opossums and stuff,” she laughed. “It probably wouldn’t pass health department standards.”
Instead, Larry’s Lunch Wagon will be on hand Saturday with cheesesteaks, hot dogs and hamburgers and similar fare for both the reenactors and visitors.
On Sunday the Hinsdale Color Guard will be selling hot dogs, sausages and pulled pork sandwiches in the legion.
For more information visit FB.com/Hinsdale HistoricalSocietyMuseum.