City youth basketball league sign-ups start Oct. 18
OLEAN — The City of Olean Youth and Recreation Department will host its annual youth basketball leagues, with leagues for both boys and girls beginning in November and running into February.
Sign-ups are set for 2:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 18-22 and Oct. 25-29 at the city’s youth center in the former St. John’s School, 921 N. Union St.
Registration is $30 per child and includes all practice and game court time, as well as a T-shirt. Children must be in fourth, fifth or sixth grade.