OLEAN — The City of Olean’s Front Street Yard, near the intersection of Seneca Avenue, will be open for city residents only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced the yard will be opened due to the recents storm, and yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches, tree limbs will be accepted loose or in paper bags. Tree trunks and plastic bags are not permitted.
The lot will be opened to City of Olean residents only, identification with proof of residency will be required. No contractors will be permitted to dispose of waste at this site. The lot will be supervised by a City of Olean employee.