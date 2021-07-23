City yard waste from can be disposed of Saturday
OLEAN — Due to the recent storms, Mayor William Aiello is announcing that the Front Street Yard, near the intersection of Seneca Avenue, will be opened for residents to dispose of yard waste Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches, tree limbs. Tree trunks are NOT permitted. Paper bags are allowed but NO plastic bags.
The lot will be opened to city of Olean residents only, and identification with proof of residency, will be required. No contractors are allowed.
The lot will be supervised by a city of Olean employee.