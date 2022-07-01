OLEAN — West Greene Street will get repaved this month, city officials reported.
Expected to begin Tuesday, Mayor Bill Aiello said the city’s contractors will begin milling down the street for its entire seven-block length. The project is expected to finish around July 22.
The Olean Area Transit System The City Loop of the bus system will reroute along South Second Street to Irving Street, and will not service West Greene between South Second and South Union streets, and the 200 block of South Second Street will not see service.
Aiello noted the work will begin after the last work on North Union and Spruce streets, which were delayed for several reasons in the late spring and early summer.
“The scheduling, the weather in the beginning of the month, and the blacktop plant broke down for four days,” Aiello said, hoping for a faster turnaround on the South Olean project.
Afterward, the mayro reported paving projects are planned for East Olean.